Best of the Bay Recognizes WMNF’s Impact Across Six Categories – Support Your Community Station

We are thrilled and deeply grateful to announce that WMNF 88.5 FM has received six nominations in Creative Loafing Tampa’s prestigious Best of the Bay awards for 2025! This incredible recognition reflects not just our commitment to community powered radio, but the unwavering support of listeners like you who make our mission possible.

Our Nominations Span the Heart of What We Do

WMNF has been nominated across multiple categories that truly capture the essence of our station:

Best Radio Station – Recognizing our diverse programming and commitment to voices often unheard on commercial radio

Best Radio Show – Celebrating the quality and impact of our locally produced content

Best Nonprofit – Honoring our role as a vital community organization serving Tampa Bay

Best Pride Event – Acknowledging our dedication to LGBTQ+ programming and community support

Best Event of the Year – For our outstanding community gatherings and special programming

Best Radio Personality – Recognizing the talented voices that make WMNF special

Community Radio, Community Recognition

These nominations represent more than awards, they’re a testament to the power of community supported media. For decades, WMNF has been Tampa Bay’s voice for independent journalism, diverse music, and progressive programming. We’ve provided a platform for local artists, covered stories mainstream media overlooks, and created space for meaningful community dialogue.

From our in depth local news coverage to our eclectic music programming spanning world, jazz, blues, folk, latin and so much more, WMNF continues to prove that radio can be both entertaining and essential to a thriving democracy.

Your Vote Powers Our Voice

Now we need your help! Voting is open for Creative Loafing Tampa’s Best of the Bay, and every vote counts. By supporting WMNF in these categories, you’re not just voting for a radio station – you’re voting for:

How to Vote

Casting your vote is simple and takes just minutes. Voting is open now through August 20th, so don’t wait:

Vote for WMNF in all six categories:

Beyond Voting: How You Can Support WMNF

While we’re honored by these nominations, WMNF’s real strength comes from community support year round. Here’s how you can continue supporting community radio:

Listen & Share: Tune in to 88.5 FM or stream us online at wmnf.org. Share your favorite shows with friends and family.

Become a Member: Your membership dues directly fund our programming, equipment, and community outreach efforts.

Volunteer: From on air hosting to event support, volunteers are the backbone of WMNF.

Attend Our Events: Join us for live broadcasts, fundraisers, and community gatherings throughout the year.

A Heartfelt Thank You

These nominations wouldn’t be possible without our incredible team of volunteers, staff, and most importantly, our listeners. To everyone who tunes in, calls in, shares our content, and supports our mission, thank you. You make community radio not just possible, but powerful.

Whether we win these awards or not, we know we’ve already won what matters most: the trust and support of Tampa Bay. But if you believe in the work we do, we’d be honored to have your vote.

Vote today, and let’s show Tampa Bay the power of community radio!