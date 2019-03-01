“Betrayal” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On Wednesday February 27, 2019, Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump testified in his first public House Oversight committee hearing about his experiences working for the president, before and after the 2016 presidential campaign. After his testimony, some labeled his actions as backstabbing and a personal betrayal of trump.

Betrayal has been defined as the act of betraying someone or something or the fact of being betrayed : violation of a person’s trust or confidence, of a moral standard, etc. Additional words used to describe betrayal are deception, dishonesty and letting someone down. I am sure that at some point in our lives we may have felt betrayed. However, it is possible to heal from this experience. On Morning Energy we are going to spend time diving into the topic of betrayal as it relates to various areas of our lives.