“Between The Dash” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On August 16, 2018 at approximately 10 AM, Aretha Franklin, a women who affectionately became known as the “Queen of Soul” died at the age of 76. The official cause of her death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer.

For more than 5 decades, Franklin, the daughter of a preacher man, filled the world with a diverse mixture of music – effortlessly moving through genres like POP, Jazz, R&B, Gospel and Disco. Although some people may eventually forget the day that she was born and/or the day that she died, what they will likely never forget is the musical impact that she had on the world. This musical impact lead to her being the recipient of 18 Grammy awards, being the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and also being a symbol of strength during the women’s liberation and civil rights movement.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time reviewing the lives of many individuals who have had profound effects on humanity because of how they live their lives, “Between The Dash”.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.

facebook.com/profile.php

Morningnergy88.5@gmail.co