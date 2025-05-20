TwinkVision: WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo at Cocktail St. Pete – May 2025

WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo returned to Cocktail St. Pete this Monday night and did not disappoint!

Hosted by the always-fabulous Alexis De La Mer, the event brought together friends, supporters, and longtime listeners of WMNF and The Big Gay Radio Show for a fun and meaningful evening.

Bingo players competed for some stellar prizes, including:

The night was a great reminder of how much this community shows up to support local LGBTQIA+ media. Between the laughs, the wins, and the purpose behind it all, it was exactly the kind of night The Big Gay Radio Show was built on.

With the show’s move to Tuesdays from 11 AM to Noon starting June 17, this bingo was the perfect lead-up to a new chapter. Thank you to everyone who joined us, and stay tuned for what’s next!