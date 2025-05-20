Donate Now!
TwinkVision: WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo at Cocktail St. Pete – May 2025

Posted on May 20, 2025 • by Chris Gorman
WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo returned to Cocktail St. Pete this Monday night and did not disappoint!

Hosted by the always-fabulous Alexis De La Mer, the event brought together friends, supporters, and longtime listeners of WMNF and The Big Gay Radio Show for a fun and meaningful evening.

Bingo players competed for some stellar prizes, including:

The night was a great reminder of how much this community shows up to support local LGBTQIA+ media. Between the laughs, the wins, and the purpose behind it all, it was exactly the kind of night The Big Gay Radio Show was built on.

With the show’s move to Tuesdays from 11 AM to Noon starting June 17, this bingo was the perfect lead-up to a new chapter. Thank you to everyone who joined us, and stay tuned for what’s next!

This event would not have been possible without our amazing community partners who helped provide prizes:

  • Tampa Museum of Art’s Pride & Passion
    • An annual fundraiser celebrating LGBTQIA+ art, culture, and community through immersive experiences, performances, and support for inclusive arts programming. This year’s event will take place on May 31st at 8 PM at the Tampa Museum of Art. Click here to learn more.
  • American Stage’s Production of Fat Ham
    • A local theater company dedicated to powerful storytelling and community engagement. Their current production, Fat Ham, is a bold, funny, and queer reimagining of Hamlet set at a Southern cookout. Their production runs from May 28th until June 22nd. Click here for tickets.
  • PRP Wine International
    • A direct-distribution wine company offering exclusive, additive-free wines from small, family-owned vineyards, brought directly to you through in-home and office tasting experiences. Click here to book your tasting.
