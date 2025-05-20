TwinkVision: WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo at Cocktail St. Pete – May 2025

WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo returned to Cocktail St. Pete this Monday night and did not disappoint!
Hosted by the always-fabulous Alexis De La Mer, the event brought together friends, supporters, and longtime listeners of WMNF and The Big Gay Radio Show for a fun and meaningful evening.
Bingo players competed for some stellar prizes, including:
- A pair of tickets to Pride & Passion at the Tampa Museum of Art
- Tickets to American Stage’s production of Fat Ham
- A bunch of WMNF Community Radio Merch
- And the grand prize: a private 8-bottle wine tasting for 12, courtesy of PRP Wine International
The night was a great reminder of how much this community shows up to support local LGBTQIA+ media. Between the laughs, the wins, and the purpose behind it all, it was exactly the kind of night The Big Gay Radio Show was built on.
With the show’s move to Tuesdays from 11 AM to Noon starting June 17, this bingo was the perfect lead-up to a new chapter. Thank you to everyone who joined us, and stay tuned for what’s next!
This event would not have been possible without our amazing community partners who helped provide prizes:
- Tampa Museum of Art’s Pride & Passion
- An annual fundraiser celebrating LGBTQIA+ art, culture, and community through immersive experiences, performances, and support for inclusive arts programming. This year’s event will take place on May 31st at 8 PM at the Tampa Museum of Art. Click here to learn more.
- American Stage’s Production of Fat Ham
- PRP Wine International
- A direct-distribution wine company offering exclusive, additive-free wines from small, family-owned vineyards, brought directly to you through in-home and office tasting experiences. Click here to book your tasting.
