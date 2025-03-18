Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A bill to add requirements for unemployment compensation advances in the Florida House

Posted on March 18, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Job application unemployment
Job application unemployment by vicky_81 via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

A House panel Tuesday approved a bill that would add requirements for people seeking unemployment compensation, including disqualifying people from benefits if they don’t show up for job interviews. The House Housing, Agriculture & Tourism Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane Abbott, R-DeFuniak Springs. The bill (HB 1157) would take a series of steps including disqualifying people from benefits if they do not contact at least five prospective employers a week, fail to appear at three or more scheduled job interviews and do not return to work when recalled after a temporary layoff. Abbott said the bill is aimed at preventing people from abusing the system. “It’s to make sure the right people are getting it (benefits) and the wrong ones aren’t,” Abbott said. But Rich Templin, a lobbyist for the Florida AFL-CIO, said benefits are already difficult to get in the state and that the proposal is asking lawmakers to “put the final nail in the coffin of the unemployment insurance system. “It is insurance,” Templin said. “It is not welfare.” The bill would need to clear two more House panels before it could go to the full House.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Wed. March 19, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Round up of WMNF news headlines including private data request...

Studebaker car with a Wisconsin front license plate
The Florida Legislature is considering requiring front license plates

Bill sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said the proposal for front...

A Florida bill targets ‘DEI’ in med schools and state contracts

The bill would requires recipients of state contracts & grants...

oral hygiene toothbrush fluoride water
Florida lawmakers target fluoride and food labeling

It would prevent local governments from adding fluoride to water...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: