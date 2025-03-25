Bill allowing workers to be paid less than minimum wage advances in Florida House

Minimum wage by Jennifer Miranda via iStock for WMNF News.

A bill advanced in the State House Tuesday that would allow Florida workers to waive their constitutional right to minimum wage.

The bill received mostly negative pushback during public comment, with some worried that business owners may take advantage of the waiver.

House Bill 541 would allow employees to voluntarily waive their right to the state’s 13-dollar-an-hour minimum wage.

Republican Representative Ryan Chamberlin, the bill’s sponsor, says it’s intended for inexperienced young people seeking “valuable on-the-job training” like internships.

“We have several scenarios in our society where we waive constitutional rights. We waive Miranda rights. We waive the right to an attorney. This is a right that can be waived, and we certainly believe it can be waived,” Chamberlin said.

But some lawmakers and members of the public stressed possible downsides, including coercion to sign the waiver and an unlivable wage.

Including Democratic Representative Mitch Rosenwald, who voted against the bill.

“When someone’s a 40-year-old manager, owner, master-person, and here’s a 17-year-old, coercion unfortunately can happen some. So, while I understand the intent, for now, sir, I’m going to have to be down on this,” Rosenwald said.

Rich Templin represents AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor unions.

“In any given community, there’s only so many jobs. So if business owners get together and they say ‘Hey, let’s all set up these internships,’ you’re not going to be able to find a job in your community unless you agree to work for the lower wage,” Templin said.

Despite the pushback, the bill advanced 12-4 through the subcommittee along party lines.