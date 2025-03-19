Donate Now!
A bill to help bring President Donald Trump’s presidential library to Florida passes the Senate

Posted on March 19, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Tampa. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (24 Aug. 2016).

A proposal aimed at helping bring President Donald Trump’s presidential library to Florida was approved Wednesday by the state Senate. The bill (SB 118), which passed in a 36-3 vote, would prohibit local governments from imposing restrictions on presidential libraries. “As the home state to the 45th and 47th president of the United States, there is a high likelihood that President Trump will select Florida to be the site of his presidential library,” bill sponsor Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, said. “In anticipation of Florida’s first presidential library, we should roll out the welcome mat and offer the president maximum flexibility to construct this historic landmark in Florida.” NBC News reported March 8 that the president’s team has scouted locations, including Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, south of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and Florida International University in Miami-Dade County. A House version of the bill (HB 69), filed by Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, is ready to go to the full House. The dissenting votes Thursday were cast by Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, and Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando.

Tags
, ,

