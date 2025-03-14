Donate Now!
A bill to make it easier to build presidential libraries is ready for a full vote of the Florida House

Posted on March 14, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Donald Trump
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Tampa. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (24 Aug. 2016).

A proposal that would bar local ordinances or regulations that would affect the construction of presidential libraries is headed to the House floor. The Republican-controlled State Affairs Committee voted 16-7 on Thursday to approve the measure (HB 69), which is intended to help the potential construction in Florida of President Donald Trump’s presidential library. Asked if the prohibition on regulations would apply to an “unconventional” library that also includes a hotel or casino, bill sponsor Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, said, “the bill does not contemplate anything other than issues of a development order and the land-use decisions being made by the state instead of a local government.” The Senate version (SB 118) has also cleared committees and is ready for consideration by the full Senate.

