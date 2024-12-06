Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A bill is back in Florida to protect farmworker housing after it was vetoed by DeSantis

Posted on December 6, 2024 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
migrant farmworkers picking tomatoes in Florida Farmworkers by Kevin McKenna via iStock for WMNF News.
Migrant farmworkers picking tomatoes in Florida Farmworkers by Kevin McKenna via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After Gov. Ron DeSantis in June vetoed a proposal aimed at providing housing for migrant farmworkers, a Republican senator has reintroduced the issue for the 2025 legislative session.

Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, this week filed a bill (SB 84) that would prevent local governments from inhibiting the construction of farmworker housing on agricultural land if the housing meets criteria set by the state.

The bill is nearly identical to a measure Collins sponsored in the 2024 session that drew unanimous support in the House and Senate.

But DeSantis vetoed the measure, saying it lacked enforcement related to illegal workers.

“The bill’s terms apply to legal migrant farm workers, but the bill does not include the means to enforce this limitation and could pave the way for housing of illegal alien workers,” DeSantis wrote in a veto letter.

Members of the agriculture industry backed the proposal in the 2024 session to try to bolster efforts to bring in more non-immigrant foreign workers.

They said some farmers had cut back on planting because of labor shortages related to a state crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Christmas tree farms via FPREN
Is there a Christmas tree crisis after the 2024 hurricane season?

Many Christmas tree farms in North Carolina suffered devastating flooding...

oil drilling rig
A judge weighs a plan to drill for oil in north Florida

Apalachicola Riverkeeper, said the drilling plan poses an “unacceptably high”...

Toy drive to support Veteran families in need is back

Operation Toy Soldier has drop-off spots available for those to...

stripper
A challenge to Florida’s stripper law is put on hold

A judge has paused a challenge to a new Florida...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: