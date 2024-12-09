A bill in the state House would allow the open carry of firearms in Florida

Guns by tanawit sabprasan via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

State Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre filed a bill Monday that would allow Floridians to openly carry firearms, though Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, has expressed opposition to the idea.

The bill (HB 31) also seeks to repeal a “red-flag” law that allows authorities to take guns from people found to pose a “significant danger” to themselves or others.

The Legislature approved the red-flag law as part of a wide-ranging measure after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Rudman, who is running in a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said in a Facebook post that the bill “repeals Florida’s unconstitutional red flag laws and makes Florida an open carry state. ‘Shall not be infringed’ will mean something here in the Gunshine state!”

Because of his congressional candidacy, Rudman will leave the state House before the 2025 legislative session, which will start March 4.

Floridians can carry concealed weapons, but lawmakers have stopped short of allowing people to openly carry firearms.

When asked about the issue last month, Albritton cited opposition from law-enforcement officials to what is known as open carry.

“Let me be clear about this, I’ve supported law enforcement my entire life. It’s the way I was raised, and I’ve been super-consistent as a legislator to support law enforcement in Florida. And I’d encourage you to check that record,” Albritton told reporters. “And I stand with them today in opposition. They oppose it. I trust my law-enforcement officials, and that’s where I stand.”

The red-flag law has drawn pushback from Second Amendment advocates and some law-enforcement officials. But supporters say the law has saved lives.