Bill protecting pregnant women facing felonies advances in House

Share this:

Listen:

A bill advanced on Tuesday in the state house that would provide increased protections for pregnant women in the criminal justice system. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that the bill stems from the death of a baby born in a Florida jail.

Tampa Democratic House Representative Dianne Hart presented a bill, called “Ava’s Law”, in a house subcommittee. The bill allows a pregnant woman convicted of a felony to petition the court to defer her sentence for up to 12 weeks after she gives birth.

“I drafted this piece of legislation after newborn named Ava died in August of 2021. Shortly after her mother, Erica Thompson, gave birth in an Alachua County jail. Thompson gave birth alone in her cell, her child Ava was then transferred to the hospital, but later died.”

Democratic Representative Susan Valdés voiced her support of the bill.

“This particular bill will save babies. And these babies, as we all know, they weren’t asked to be here. For some unfortunate situations that may have occurred, and that baby succumbed to death by neglect, is a very sad thing.”

The bill advanced on a vote of 14-1. Pinellas County Republican Representative Berny Jacques was the only vote against the bill.