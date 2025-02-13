Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A bill targets fluoride in Florida’s water supplies

Posted on February 13, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
oral hygiene toothbrush fluoride water
Brushing teeth by Siarhei Khaletski via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

With the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, a Senate Republican on Thursday filed a wide-ranging bill that would bar public water systems from adding fluoride to water supplies.

Sen. Keith Truenow, R-Tavares, filed the bill (SB 700), which addresses numerous issues related to the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Simpson has dubbed the proposal, which will be considered during the legislative session that starts March 4, the “Florida Farm Bill.”

Local governments in Florida and across the country recently have debated — and, in some cases, stopped — the longstanding practice of adding fluoride to water supplies.

A news release last week from Simpson’s office said Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, will sponsor the House version of the bill.

“Nobody is thirsty for unnecessary additives,” Truenow said in a statement included in last week’s news release. “Safe, clean drinking water is our chief goal. Prohibiting fluoride in public water systems ensures that individuals and families have the final say over their health.”

But dental and other health groups have called for continuing the addition of fluoride to water.

“Insufficient fluoride exposure can have significant negative effects on oral health,” the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a December news release, adding that tooth cavities are the “most common chronic disease in childhood” and disproportionately affect “children of lower socioeconomic status who are less likely to have access to dental care.”

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Fri. Feb. 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of WMNF news headlines including Ron DeSantis, Florida inmate...

FPREN cold weather
Toasty Florida will become rainy Florida; more cold fronts are on the way

On Sunday night Florida will get a cold front that...

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay launches opiod recovery program

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s Transcare Medical Transportation Division...

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission faces questioning on shipwrecked boats, marine debris

Listen: Wrecked or sunken boats and other marine vessels can...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Art in Your Ear
Player position: