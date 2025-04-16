Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Bill to make university presidential searches public passes Florida House

Posted on April 16, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
UF higher education university
University of Florida, Gainesville, at dawn. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Apr. 2023).

Listen:

A bill bringing more transparency to university presidential searches passed overwhelmingly in the Florida House Wednesday. 

The bill’s sponsor says it’s meant to bring more transparency to a search process she says creates distrust. 

House Bill 1321 would remove the public records exemption for applicants to be president of Florida’s public colleges and universities. 

Republican Representative Michelle Salzaman sponsored the bill.

“They put the entire process in the shade, and it created a huge level of distrust amongst Floridians across the state,” Salzman said.

Salzman argued that it brings the presidential selection process back into the sunshine. 

“This is simply bringing the second-largest component of the state budget into the sunshine. Choices we are making for one of the largest components of our tax dollars should be in the sunshine,” Salzman said.

Currently, the law allows presidential searches to be mostly confidential. 

But it’s drawn controversy.

For example, former University of Florida President Ben Sasse was announced as the only finalist for the role, and later investigated for unnecessary spending.

The bill passed 104-8 in the House. 

The Senate version is still going through subcommittees. 

In a post on X, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke out against the bill, calling it the “Make Universities Woke Again Act.”

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Talking Animals: Founder of Gainesville monkey sanctuary recounts its history, evolution, and challenges she’s faced over a Quarter century

Kari Bagnall founder and executive director of Jungle Friends Primate...

Talking Animals: Founders of Florida Rescue Farm recall how orphaned calf named Moobee spurred the creation of their farm animal sanctuary

Kelly McCormick and Glenn Maresca described the remote community of...

If a Tree Falls in Florida Who is Responsible?

If a tree falls in Florida, who is responsible? Could...

oil drilling rig
Florida Senate Bill would limit oil drilling near coastlines

The bill would require the Department of Environmental Protection to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Big Gay Radio Show
Player position: