Bill to show videos of fetal development in schools passes state House

Posted on April 23, 2025 • by Chris Young
abortion rights rally
State Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby at rally for reproductive rights in St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (3 May 2022).

Listen:

A bill that requires public school students to watch two videos on fetal development from conception until birth passed the Florida House Wednesday. 

Opponents of the bill say it may be used for indoctrination. 

The bill would require, among other things, students to watch two videos: a one-minute ultrasound video and a three-minute fertilization and human development video from conception until birth. 

Republican Representative Dana Trabulsy sponsored the bill.

She says the bill wouldn’t require a popular but controversial video to be shown. That video is called Baby Olivia and is backed by anti-abortion and Christian organizations.

Instead, she says the video would be up to the State Board of Education. 

But Gainesville Democratic Representative Yvonne Hinson voted against the bill, and said she and members of the public have questioned the video requirements. 

“I really thought that the sponsor had taken that video out of the bill, and that is what she promised to do, and did not. This raises a serious question, though – are we prioritizing science and medically accurate depictions, or are we using public education to advance a particular political or moral message?” Hinson said.

St. Pete Representative Michele Rayner also voted against the bill. 

“This is the same State Board of Education that said the Ocoee Massacre was mutual combat. I want that to land: Black people were slaughtered, murdered, and the same state board of education said ‘Mmm, I think a massacre is a little to much. I think we’ll just say it’s mutual combat. I don’t know about you, but that’s not who I want to be making rules,” Rayner said. 

But Tampa Republican Representative Susan Valdes, a former Democrat, praised the bill.

“I just wanted to highlight the great work that Representative Trubolsy has done on this bill. Her integrity speaks for itself. You listened, you heard, and you delivered,” Vaoldes said.

It passed 86 to 27 in the House. 

Player position: