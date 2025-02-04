Bills propose changes to condominium participation in My Safe Florida Home

Condominium buildings in Miami by ddmitr via iStock for WMNF News.

Rep. Vicki Lopez, R-Miami, and Rep. Christine Hunshofsky, D-Parkland, filed a proposal (HB 393) on Tuesday aimed at expanding participation among condominium associations in the My Safe Florida Home program.

Current law requires unanimous votes of condominium unit owners to participate in the program.

The bill’s proposed changes would include allowing participation with approval of at least 75 percent of unit owners.

Lawmakers last year approved a pilot program for condominium associations to participate in the longstanding My Safe Florida Home program, which provides grants to help bolster homes to prevent hurricane damage.

“I happen to live in a condo. You couldn’t get a unanimous vote that today is Tuesday,” Lopez said. “So, we know what the limitations and the restrictions that may be that are keeping us from being able to implement this pilot.”

Another change would limit participation to condominium buildings that are three stories or higher.

The My Safe Florida Home program was created in 2006 but was dormant until lawmakers revived it in 2022 with an earmark of $215 million for grants administered by the state Department of Financial Services.

The revival came amid major property insurance problems in the state.

Funding provided during special legislative sessions and regular legislative sessions has exceeded $600 million.

From November 2022 to the end of 2024, 190,443 initial home inspections were completed, 58,793 grant applications were approved, and 25,530 homeowners were reimbursed.

The improvements can lead to reductions in property insurance premiums.

Gov Ron DeSantis late Sunday released a budget proposal for the 2025-2026 fiscal year that included $200 million for the homeowners portion of the program and $30 million for the condo pilot program.

Lawmakers will consider the program’s funding and the newly filed bill during the legislative session that will start March 4.