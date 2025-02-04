Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Bills propose changes to condominium participation in My Safe Florida Home

Posted on February 4, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
condo Florida
Condominium buildings in Miami by ddmitr via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Rep. Vicki Lopez, R-Miami, and Rep. Christine Hunshofsky, D-Parkland, filed a proposal (HB 393) on Tuesday aimed at expanding participation among condominium associations in the My Safe Florida Home program.

Current law requires unanimous votes of condominium unit owners to participate in the program.

The bill’s proposed changes would include allowing participation with approval of at least 75 percent of unit owners.

Lawmakers last year approved a pilot program for condominium associations to participate in the longstanding My Safe Florida Home program, which provides grants to help bolster homes to prevent hurricane damage.

“I happen to live in a condo. You couldn’t get a unanimous vote that today is Tuesday,” Lopez said. “So, we know what the limitations and the restrictions that may be that are keeping us from being able to implement this pilot.”

Another change would limit participation to condominium buildings that are three stories or higher.

The My Safe Florida Home program was created in 2006 but was dormant until lawmakers revived it in 2022 with an earmark of $215 million for grants administered by the state Department of Financial Services.

The revival came amid major property insurance problems in the state.

Funding provided during special legislative sessions and regular legislative sessions has exceeded $600 million.

From November 2022 to the end of 2024, 190,443 initial home inspections were completed, 58,793 grant applications were approved, and 25,530 homeowners were reimbursed.

The improvements can lead to reductions in property insurance premiums.

Gov Ron DeSantis late Sunday released a budget proposal for the 2025-2026 fiscal year that included $200 million for the homeowners portion of the program and $30 million for the condo pilot program.

Lawmakers will consider the program’s funding and the newly filed bill during the legislative session that will start March 4.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Wed. Feb. 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio. Stories...

Florida’s thunderstorms and tornadoes. What to know for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Tornadoes are more common in Florida than most might think....

People stand outside while holding signs. A woman in grey shirt holds microphone and stands behind a podium.
A ‘park preservation’ bill is teed up in the Florida Legislature

The bill would prevent the development of such things as...

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 via CDC.
January 2025 COVID-19 deaths in Florida approach 200

Florida had 196 deaths from COVID-19, with the largest number,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: