BKN Creative talks networking and advocacy

This week on The Big Gay Radio Show, hosts Chris Gorman, Bryan Hinkson, and Esmé Russell sat down with Kevin and Brandon, the team behind Tampa-based marketing agency BKN Creative. They discussed their approach to building authentic branding, BKN Creative’s Networking events, and their advocacy work within the LGBTQIA+ community.

The interview also explored the ongoing petition to save St. Petersburg’s street murals. This follows the state’s push to remove public street art under the guise of safety. The group discussed why public visibility is important and how art and creativity are essential to a city’s identity. Afterwards, national headlines also emerged, including alarming safety statistics from Uber and the news that actor Dean Cain has joined U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On The Big Gay After Show, the conversation turned to politics and pop culture. The group reacted to Donald Trump’s recent “D.C. takeover” and the Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case that could overturn the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling on same-sex marriage. Finally, Esmé and Bryan closed the show with their reviews of the film Naked Gun.

