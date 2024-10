The historical importance of the builders is on topic as Jerel McCants, Tampa Bay-based architect, talks about his book “The Architecture of Segregation: the hierarchy of spaces and places”.

Sunday Forum October 13, 2024 8am

Sunday Forum October 13, 2024 9am

The show covers a diversity of issues including freemasonry, ancient architecture, spirituality and the sciences

A post-storm discussion with many in Tampa Bay still experiencing power outages, long gas lines and frayed nerves.