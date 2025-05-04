Black farmers, discrimination and the future

Howard Gunn (right) addresses the environmental conference in Tampa, FL

Howard Gunn, an African-American farmer, joins the Forum to discuss a host of issues around agri-business. African-American farmers represent only 1.24% of all farmers in the U.S. although Black people make up 12.4% of the population.

Gunn talks about the years of discrimination and a USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) payout of $2.2 Billion to 43,000 farmers. President Joe Biden made the payout possible through the Inflation Reduction Act. These funds were meant to address discrimination in farm lending and justice for black farmers who have long fought systemic discrimination.

Moreover, the anti-competitive schemes by large agri-business to modify and patent seeds pricing out small farmers.

The environmental conference provided an opportunity to talk about community garden ideas and crops especially for urban gardens.

Host Walter L. Smith announced the Emera shareholders meeting for Thursday May 22 to follow guidance on Tampa Electric Company operations, the largest Emera holdings in North America.

The Smith Farm: The two Walts, Walter Smith II and Walter Smith III ride tractors.