Black Nerds Matter: Jasmine Suarez

In this episode of Black Nerds Matter, we’re excited to welcome Jasmine Suarez, a multi-award-winning technologist, mentor, and advocate with a Master’s in Information Technology Management and Cybersecurity from Colorado State University-Global. Jasmine has worked as an advisor on Capitol Hill, guiding national and international leaders on technology security policies and innovative approaches in cybersecurity. As a queer woman and passionate advocate, she speaks openly about her experiences breaking barriers in tech as an underrepresented voice and shares how her journey shaped her resilience and ambition.

In this interview, Jasmine discusses the intersection of technology and marine science, sharing her unique vision of applying cybersecurity strategies to protect marine infrastructure and ecosystems. She’s particularly focused on securing IoT-enabled sensors and SCADA systems to ensure that emerging tech in marine conservation remains safe and sustainable. Her commitment to interdisciplinary work extends to mentoring individuals worldwide, impacting over 100,000 people annually through speaking engagements, including at the Grace Hopper Celebration and Lesbians Who Tech.

Tune in to hear Jasmine’s insights on navigating STEM as a queer woman of color, the “nerdy” side of her identity that fuels her innovative spirit, and her plans to bridge technology security and marine conservation through her upcoming Master of Professional Science program.