Black Nerds Matter: Raven “The Science Maven” Baxter

Black Nerds Matter Podcast – Episode 5: Dr. Raven Baxter

Welcome to the 5th episode of Black Nerds Matter! In this exciting episode, I’m joined by Dr. Raven “The Science Maven” Baxter, a powerhouse in science communication, a Forbes 40 Under 40 honoree, and a University of Buffalo alumna. Dr. Baxter shares her incredible journey into making science accessible and fun, all while breaking down barriers in the world of STEM.

In this interview, we discuss some of the biggest challenges she’s faced in her career as a science communicator, from navigating professional hurdles to dealing with online critics. She also dives into how she juggles her many roles—from rapping and speaking at conferences to producing her own media content—all while finding time for self-care.

Dr. Baxter also shares her thoughts on how representation in STEM impacts young people from underrepresented communities and how her work is contributing to that change. Plus, we explore where she sees the future of science communication heading with the rapid advancements in technology.

Finally, Dr. Baxter gives invaluable advice to young science communicators, like myself, who want to make a difference in the field.

Make sure to check out Raven The Science Maven on social media, and stay tuned for a surprise event in December! You can follow all things Black Nerds Matter on Instagram @blacknerdsmatter.