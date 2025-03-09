Black women suffrage, march mobilization

Voting was a right limited to men or property owners before the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. constitution in 1920. States’ rights was invoked as a way of preserving white supremacy in the face of any change or challenge to the status quo.

Sunday Forum March 9, 2025 8:06am

Black women were an important part of the growing women suffrage movement in the late 19th and early 20th century. In 1913 in advance of a women’s parade to advocate for the amendment and ratification by the states Black women wanted to be represented in the parade.

The parade fell on the 50th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Abraham Lincoln. This provided an even further incentive for Black women to join the parade march.

Ida B. Wells-Barnett, investigative journalist, sociologist, educator and an early leader in the civil rights movement and one of the founders of the N.A.A.C.P. marched with her Illinois state delegation.

Nellie Quander of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest black sorority, asked for a place in the parade for Howard University women. They included Mrs. Howard Jackson who was a sculptor and artist, Mrs. Harriet G. Marshall who was the founder of the Washington Conservatory of Music and School of Expression.

The specter of jim crow racism, demand for states’ rights haunts U.S. politics to this day on a litany of issues from education to abortion rights.

Ms. Annie host on the day after International Women’s Day; Taking calls, bringing the philosophical Mathematics.