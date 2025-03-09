Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Black women suffrage, march mobilization

Posted on March 9, 2025 • by mabili
Share

Voting was a right limited to men or property owners before the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. constitution in 1920. States’ rights was invoked as a way of preserving white supremacy in the face of any change or challenge to the status quo.

Sunday Forum March 9, 2025 8:06am

Sunday Forum for March 9, 2025 9am

Black women were an important part of the growing women suffrage movement in the late 19th and early 20th century. In 1913 in advance of a women’s parade to advocate for the amendment and ratification by the states Black women wanted to be represented in the parade.

The parade fell on the 50th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Abraham Lincoln. This provided an even further incentive for Black women to join the parade march.

Ida B. Wells-Barnett, investigative journalist, sociologist, educator and an early leader in the civil rights movement and one of the founders of the N.A.A.C.P. marched with her Illinois state delegation.

Nellie Quander of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest black sorority, asked for a place in the parade for Howard University women. They included Mrs. Howard Jackson who was a sculptor and artist, Mrs. Harriet G. Marshall who was the founder of the Washington Conservatory of Music and School of Expression.

The specter of jim crow racism, demand for states’ rights haunts U.S. politics to this day on a litany of issues from education to abortion rights.

The Forum talks about the politics, war, economy, health and mobilizing to organize today.

Ms. Annie host on the day after International Women’s Day; Taking calls, bringing the philosophical Mathematics.

 

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Talking Animals: Cornell Public Health’s Dr. Travis discusses Bird Flu and the university’s online informational portal, The Avian Flu Resource Center

Dr. Alex Travis explains exactly what his job involves, what...

Talking Animals: Dog trainer and behaviorist (& ex-WMNF programmer) Glen Hatchell returns for another installment of “Ask The Trainer”

Today’s program involved setting aside the usual “Talking Animals” format...

Florida House of Representatives
House speaker calls investigation on property insurance sparked by a Tampa reporter’s findings

Listen: Florida’s House Speaker Daniel Perez announced this week that...

WMNF 88.5 FM Highlights the Importance of Public Media

In an era of media consolidation and shrinking local journalism,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop
Player position: