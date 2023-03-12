Blink on Gun Violence, USF Protest Arrest

by and filed under Education, Film, Gun Violence, News and Public Affairs, Police.

Students at the University of South Florida were arrested who protested the attacks on diversity and other attacks on education. The right-wing attempt to roll back the clock on progress in many areas in society is in full swing in Florida. There is a war against public education.

USF Tampa students arrested at protest call for police chief Chris Daniel to be fired.

University of South Florida arrest

A film-maker, Derrick Perez along with Freddy Barton, discuss “Blink: A Gun Violence Prevention Film”.

Kim Jackson encourages public comment regarding Fair Oaks Expansion project.

 