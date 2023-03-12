Blink on Gun Violence, USF Protest Arrest

Students at the University of South Florida were arrested who protested the attacks on diversity and other attacks on education. The right-wing attempt to roll back the clock on progress in many areas in society is in full swing in Florida. There is a war against public education.
USF Tampa students arrested at protest call for police chief Chris Daniel to be fired.
University of South Florida arrest
A film-maker, Derrick Perez along with Freddy Barton, discuss “Blink: A Gun Violence Prevention Film”.
Kim Jackson encourages public comment regarding Fair Oaks Expansion project.