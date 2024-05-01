Blues, empathy, and understanding: A chat with Ruthie Foster

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Musician Ruthie Foster poses for a portrait taken at City Winery in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Words & Music listeners were treated to a captivating conversation as Marcie Finkelstein, the great host of the show, sat down with Ruthie Foster, a luminary in the music industry and one of the headliners for the upcoming Tropical Heatwave concert on May 4th at the Cuban Club in Ybor.

Marcie delved deep into discussions with the five-time Grammy nominee, touching on everything from the soulful melodies of her song “Healing Time” to navigating the complexities of life during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Hear the conversation here:

Foster, known for her poignant lyrics and mesmerizing blues melodies, shared insights into her creative process, emphasizing her desire to sing about real people and real-life situations. “I’m real people; I want to sing about real people situations,” she affirmed, encapsulating her commitment to authenticity in her music.

The conversation meandered through various topics, including the challenges of parenting during the pandemic. Foster, a mother herself, chuckled as she recounted her adventures in helping her fourth-grade daughter navigate the intricacies of modern math education. Amidst the laughter, however, lay a poignant reflection on the profound changes wrought by the pandemic and the resilience required to weather its storms.

Yet, it was in discussing broader societal issues that Foster’s voice truly resonated. In an era marked by heightened tensions surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and education curriculum restrictions, she emphasized the importance of fostering open dialogue and empowering individuals to embrace their true selves. “It’s important to keep the conversation going,” she asserted, acknowledging the significance of advocacy and allyship in effecting positive change.

With poignant simplicity, Foster encapsulated her philosophy, stating, “My music is to remind people to be good to each other.” In a world often fraught with division and discord, her melodies serve as a beacon of hope, inspiring listeners to embrace empathy, kindness, and understanding.

In an age where music serves as both a balm for the soul and a catalyst for change, Ruthie Foster stands as a shining example of an artist using her voice to heal, empower, and unite.

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA:

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!