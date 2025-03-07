Board of Directors Information and Application

The Nathan B. Stubblefield Foundation /WMNF seeks a new member for our Board of Directors.

WMNF is seeking applicants to join our Board of Directors, the Nathan B. Stubblefield Foundation (license holder of WMNF Community Radio). We are looking for representation as diverse as our WMNF community.

This seat is open to members of the community who are not currently volunteering at WMNF. We are especially seeking people with skills in finance, fundraising and development, or a technology background. There is one open seat to fill before the April Board Meeting on 4/21/25.

The Board of Directors usually meets on the third Monday of each month at 7:15 pm at the WMNF studios, 1210 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Tampa 33603. Some meetings are hybrid or held remotely via Zoom.

Directors serve for a term of two years and each director serves on a minimum of two Board committees; committees may meet monthly, quarterly, or as station needs require. WMNF seeks a diverse board which reflects not only the listeners of WMNF, but the community in which we serve. We seek board applicants with experience and knowledge in the areas of finance, technology, development and fundraising, who are not currently volunteering for WMNF.

Below is information about:

Mission Statement of WMNF Community Radio

Vision Statement of WMNF Community Radio

Values Statement of WMNF Community Radio

FAQ sheet

Application for Nomination

Please submit your completed application, along with a resume or a letter telling us about you and why you wish to be on the Board.

Applications and related materials are due by Thursday, March 27th, 2025 at 5:00pm

Please submit applications to [email protected]

Or mail to:

Volunteer Committee

Nathan B. Stubblefield Foundation, Inc.

1210 East Martin Luther King Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33603

If you have any questions, please contact:

Email Miss Julie or call 813.865-8261

WMNF Mission Statement

Serving the Tampa Bay community and beyond, WMNF provides a platform for diverse voices committed to a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world.

WMNF Values Statement

As a mission-driven organization, WMNF strives to be a place where creative thought and free expression thrive. Our fiercely independent programming breaks through boundaries of music, news, and culture to activate a more informed, connected, and compassionate community.

WMNF Vision Statement

We put our mission into action with an unwavering commitment to advancing the causes of peace; equity; cultural and civic vitality; and social, economic, and environmental justice. Our commitment to these values extends to every aspect of our organization, outreach, operations, and programming.

NATHAN B. STUBBLEFIELD BOARD OF DIRECTORS: FAQ SHEET

What are the expectations of Directors?

Directors are responsible for directing and guiding the future of WMNF, fiscally and developmentally.

How long are Board meetings typically?

Board meetings begin at 7:15 p.m. and generally last until 9 pm, although they may run later, depending on the agenda.

Do I have to attend every meeting of the Board?

Directors are encouraged to attend all meetings; however, they may miss three (3) meetings in 12 months before they’re removed.

How many committees will I be serving on?

Directors are expected to serve on a minimum of two Board committees.

What are the Board committees?

Bylaws & Policies * Development * Diversity * Finance * Nominating * Personnel * Technology * Long-Range Planning

How often do committees meet?

Most committees meet monthly, although some meet as needed.

How long are committee meetings?

Generally anywhere from 1-1 ½ hours

What are the other Board requirements?

Assist during Marathon Fundraising; assist with major WMNF events; and participate in the annual Board/Staff retreat.

Will I be expected to raise money for WMNF?

Directors are expected to participate in some aspect of fundraising.

Is there someone I will be able to confer with for clarification of Board procedures?

Yes, you will be assigned a mentor on the Board for your first year of service, if requested.

Will I be able to make any impact on the programming of News & Public Affairs or music on WMNF?

No, the Board does not have any purview regarding programming decisions.

Will I be expected to donate money to WMNF?

Yes, WMNF’s minimum basic membership is $35 annually.

What are the benefits of serving on the Board?

Besides the obvious opportunities to steer and shape WMNF’s future, Directors may request & receive up to two (2) complimentary tickets to most WMNF benefit events.

Here is the application for nomination to the NBSF Board of Directors and supporting information:

WMNF BOD Application Information 2025

WMNF BOD Application 3 25 Fillable

(The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 27th, 2025 at 5:00PM.)