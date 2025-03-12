Donate Now!
Boston Blues band GA-20 is returning to Tropical Heatwave on May 10th at the Cuban Club!

Posted on March 12, 2025 • by Samantha Hval
WMNF listeners and fans were first introduced to GA-20 when Tropical Heatwave returned from a 7-year-long hiatus in May 2023. However, their beginning started when Matthew Stubbs was on a hiatus of his own from touring with blues master Charlie Musselwhite and Ben Harper. He wanted to arrange a new project, teaming up with former members Tim Carman and Pat Faherty, the later through local Boston gigs. The trio formed in 2018, choosing the name GA-20 after the guitar amplifier manufactured by Gibson from 1950-1961.

That amp is what many of GA-20’s influences could have used themselves during that time period, including Howlin’ Wolf, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, and Hound Dog Taylor, who the band even covered in a full album of his songs in 2021. Carrying those sounds of traditional Chicago Blues, GA-20 uses vintage amps and instruments as well as records their music live together in one room, keeping the authenticity and energy of the past fresh today.

Since the band’s inception, they’ve found that today’s audiences resonate with that tradition. “We’re proud to bring this sound to a new audience,” Stubbs says. “Playing live as much as we do, we’re finding more and more that people are discovering how cool it all is. Traditional Country and Soul have had these massive recent revivals. We want to be part of doing that for traditional Blues music.

And they have! In their short time as a band, GA-20 has topped Billboard and iTunes charts, won music awards, played gigs around the world, and 2022’s Crackdown was called by Rolling Stone, “100% Blues… A pure marvel and delight.” American Songwriter says the band plays “rough and tumble, relentless blues” with “maximum intensity rocking.

Tropical Heatwave goers remember how electrifying their set was at the Cuban Club’s patio stage, so much so, they’ve been clamoring for WMNF to bring them back. Now we have, and with a new lineup including Stubbs, Josh Kiggans, and Cody Nilsen, it’ll be a new performance with the same good electric Blues.

Don’t miss GA-20 for a SECOND time! Catch your tickets now here!

