Both Sides Of The Curtain – Luis Giler of Discord Theory

Tons of tips for fledgling bands on this episode of Live Music Showcase. Luis Guiler of Tampa pop/punk band Discord Theory stops in to play some music. As one of the founders of FMAM (Florida Maverick Artist Management) he also shared many insights into what it takes to manage bands, and what a management company looks for in a band.
Posted on by Ken Apperson
