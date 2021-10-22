“Boundaries And Your Mental Health” on Morning Energy

Share this:

For decades during the month of October, many people from around the world have collectively raised awareness about mental health issues in support of World Mental Health Day.

Mental Health is important at every stage of our lives and involves our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. According to psychotherapists, learning to set setting boundaries are an integral part of our Mental Health.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time sharing useful information about the importance of setting boundaries in various areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!