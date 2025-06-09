Brake light clinic helps residents avoid traffic stops and interactions with ICE

Flyer for upcoming Brake Light Clinic this Friday.

Deviant Libation brewery hosted an event for Love has No Borders last Friday to help the community with free repairs and kits to help reduce arrests involving immigration enforcement.

The event was called the Break Light Clinic and their mission was “strengthening resistance by building resilience,” according to a Facebook post by one of the volunteers. The post also shared how the community is coming together to reduce the risk of police and ICE interactions as much as possible.

“Being pulled over for a break light can end in an immigration enforcement action,” the flyer said.

The event had more than just free brake lights. There were Know Your Rights information, hygiene items, hard redux, English and Spanish language disaster preparedness kits, and free brake light installations.

Love Has No Borders said they stand with their community to fight against ICE and police looking to arrest immigrants in the neighborhoods during a roll of nationalist power structure.

Tim Odgen is the owner of Deviant Libation and he said as a brewery owner you have a reputation to be a part of the community. He said without community we have nothing. Not having time to volunteer or the funds, after opening a business, has been difficult for Odgen. He wanted to find a way to contribute and said he felt grateful for the partners of the event to trust his company to host.

“The event was a success. It went really well,” Odgen said after he explained he watched a few cars get help with their brake lights.

He said Love has no Borders and other volunteer groups spent their time outside in the parking lot, helping members with the installations and providing other support.

“It was overall very wholesome, a very wholesome thing. It felt very nice with the community and various organizations to come together and do right by the community,” he said.

Odgen said these brake light checks are happening around the county and it was great to see an organization like Love has No Borders jump on this and bring it to Tampa.