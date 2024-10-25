“Breaking Barriers & Embracing Disabilities” on Morning Energy

“There Is Ability In Every Disability“….Carolyn Blitz

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), more than 70 million adults in the United States, or about 1 in 4, reported having a disability in 2022. Historically, those with disabilities faced exclusion, rejection, poverty, marginalization, discrimination or even death. However, in the late 20th century, federal law helped to protect people with disabilities in many areas of life to include: public accommodations, transportations services and more employment opportunities.

During each October, the National Disability Employment Awareness Month is celebrated to highlight the value of talented workers with disabilities and to recommit to eliminating barriers in employment. In addition to professional efforts to support those that are disabled, so too should we commit to personal effort to break barriers related to disability to include attitudinal barriers.