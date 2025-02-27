Breaking boundaries: The impact of women in music over the last decade

Over the past decade, women in the music industry have emerged as powerful agents of change. Their influence has been felt across every facet of the industry—artistic, business, technical, and beyond. From chart-topping artists to influential industry leaders and emerging local talent, they are shaping the future of music.

Artistic Influence

The most obvious impact women have had in music is on the artistic side. Female artists have dominated the charts and reshaped the soundscape of modern music. Superstars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande have become global icons, breaking records and setting trends. These women have consistently pushed boundaries not just in music but in performance, visuals, and narrative.

Latinas have played a major role in this revolution as well. Artists like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have been trailblazers, blending Latin rhythms with mainstream pop and globalizing Latin music. In 2019, J.Lo’s Super Bowl halftime performance was a powerful statement of Latina pride and cultural influence, bringing Latinx culture to the forefront of American entertainment. Meanwhile, Shakira’s ongoing dominance in both the Latin and international music scenes exemplifies how a Latina can create global crossover success, while staying rooted in her cultural identity.

One of the most impactful young stars in recent years has been Karol G, the Colombian reggaeton sensation, who has brought Latin urban music into the global mainstream, breaking records alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. Through songs like “Tusa” and collaborations with stars like Nicki Minaj, Karol G has opened the door for other Latina artists to thrive in the competitive global music scene.

Business Leadership

Women in music are also reshaping the business side of the industry. Historically, music business leadership roles have been dominated by men, but women have increasingly broken into key positions, whether as executives, managers, agents, or label heads like Sylvia Rhone, the first woman to head a major record label.

Perhaps one of the most notable business figures of the decade is Rosalía, the Spanish flamenco-pop sensation. As her music career blossomed, Rosalía proved that an artist can build their empire across industries, from music to fashion. She set the stage for a new kind of artist, one who manages to maintain creative control while navigating business landscapes with an acumen that transcends typical industry expectations for women.

Technical Innovation

Another area where women have made significant strides in the past decade is in the technical side of music. While women have historically been underrepresented in areas like music production and sound engineering, this has begun to change in recent years. More women are not only becoming producers, but they are also shaping the sound of contemporary music across genres.

Latina women have also made their mark in the technical aspects of music. Ileana Cabra Joglar, known professionally as iLe, is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter who incorporates a diverse blend of sounds, challenging the boundaries of Latin music genres. Her innovative approach extends beyond vocal performance to music production, blending Latin rhythms with jazz and electronic influences.

Tampa Bay Area

Recently, rising star in music Doechii, who just won a Grammy, praised Tampa as an incredible place for musicians and artists to thrive. The Florida rapper, a graduate of Howard W. Blake High School, even encouraged record labels to search for talent in Tampa.

At WMNF, through the Live Music Showcase, we’ve had the privilege of featuring a fantastic group of talented female artists over the past few months. You can enjoy some of their live performances in our studios below:

The Tampa Bay area is a fantastic destination for live music, and we’ve had the pleasure of hosting some incredible female artists. Our news director, Seán Kinane, has had the privilege of experiencing performances from these talented musicians firsthand.

Weyes Blood

Weyes Blood. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (Sept. 2023).

The Beths

The Beths at Crowbar, Ybor City, Tampa. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (21 June 2023).

Snail Mail