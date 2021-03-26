“Breaking the Chains of Bondage” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“Passover” is a major Jewish holiday which commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from being in bondage to the Egyptians over 3,000 years ago. In a piece in Women’s Day Magazine about the meaning of Passover, Rabbi Danielle Eskow summed the meaning up this way: “It is essentially a festival of freedom and justice”. Rabbi Eskow went on to say that, ” Part of the reason why “Passover is understood and appreciated by so many, regardless of their religious background, is that the core of the holiday is about justice for all…”

The story of the “Passover” can be found in the bible in chapter 12 of the Book of Exodus. As part of the Israelites’ plight towards freedom, God sent ten plagues to the Egyptians, with the last being the death of the firstborn of the Egyptians. However, the Israelites were “passed over” and spared the death of their firstborn.

Despite the many years that have past since the liberation of the Israelites, “justice for all and breaking free from bondage“is an ongoing battle in our society. On Morning Energy we are going to spending time exploring the different ways that we can “Break The Chains of Bondage” in various areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy