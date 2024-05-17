Donate Now!
Women’s Health Month: Breast Cancer Awareness, Prevention, and Treatment with Dr. Fred Harvey

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
In this episode of the Healthy Steps show on WMNF Tampa, Dr. Fred Harvey discusses various health topics, focusing on Women’s Health Month, breast cancer, and the importance of early detection. He addresses the nuances of cancer diagnosis and treatment, emphasizing the role of fear in health decisions. The show features a range of listener questions on topics such as cayenne pepper’s health benefits, the efficacy of mammograms, fasting glucose levels, the impact of mRNA vaccines, and more. Dr. Harvey provides insights into both conventional and alternative health approaches, advocating for a balanced and informed perspective on health management.

Breakdown of Callers and Topics

Cayenne Pepper (00:11:03) Bernard calls to ask about the health benefits of cayenne pepper.

Olive Oil (00:13:00) John inquires about easier ways to consume olive oil for health benefits.

Mammograms (00:14:47) Sandy emails to ask about the necessity and safety of mammograms versus thermography.

Breast Cancer in Elderly (00:17:02) Kathy shares a story about a 102-year-old woman undergoing a mastectomy and discusses the outcomes.

Fasting Glucose Levels (00:20:21) Nina asks about appropriate fasting glucose and hemoglobin A1c levels for her son.

Turbo Cancers and Vaccines (00:23:48) Chris raises concerns about rapid-acting cancers post-COVID-19 vaccination and cites a Japanese study.

Lung Cancer Diagnosis (00:28:52) Peter emails about his mother’s late-stage lung cancer diagnosis and the implications of early detection.

Pancreatic Cancer Risk (00:30:41) Martin asks about the hereditary and dietary risks of pancreatic cancer.

mRNA Vaccine Mechanism (00:32:23) Tom seeks clarification on how mRNA vaccines work and their long-term presence in the body.

mRNA and DNA Modification (00:38:15) Steve asks for clarification on whether mRNA vaccines alter DNA, discussing differing opinions among doctors.

Ozone Therapy and Cancer (00:43:30) Mary supports ozone therapy for cancer treatment and shares her positive experience with alternative treatments.

Novavax Vaccine (00:46:12) Greg asks about the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and its differences from mRNA vaccines.

RSV Vaccine (00:50:20) Leon inquires about the necessity and benefits of the RSV vaccine for seniors.

Back Pain (00:53:01) Bud emails about his friend’s back pain, asking for recommendations on dealing with a suspected slipped disc.

