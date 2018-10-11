“Breast Cancer Awareness” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The color pink is a very popular color during the month of October. In fact, some of you may have already sprinkled extra pink throughout your wardrobe or even your hair in acknowledgment of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an event that has been occurring for over a decade each October.

According to Healthfinder.gov, breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in women and about 1 in 8 women that are born today in the U.S. will get breast cancer at some point.

On Morning Energy we are going to do our part in acknowledging this national campaign through a musical journey filled with tasteful music and useful information.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.