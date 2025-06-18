Bringing awareness to dogs biting postal service employees

Mail carrier Michael Williams delivers mail in West Tampa // Chris Young, WMNF News, 12/11/24

The U.S. Postal Service wants to reduce the number of letter carriers that are bitten by dogs.

During June the USPS is organizing a National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign.

The post office says more than 6,000 postal service employees were bitten by dogs across the nation last year.

That’s why they are asking residents to “Secure Your Dog, Keep Deliveries on Track.” USPS feels that encouraging community awareness and responsible pet ownership can reduce these incidents.

Donna Lake, a postal carrier at the Midtown Station in St. Petersburg had a dog-related incident on her delivery route.

“The children that were there (the delivery location), open the door because they heard the mailbox lid close, so that dog came running out after me, chased me, and immediately bit me on the hand,” Lake said.

She urges residents to wait until the mail carrier leaves before opening the door and to teach their kids to do the same.