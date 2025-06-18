Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Bringing awareness to dogs biting postal service employees

Posted on June 18, 2025 • by Sarah Goebel
Share
Mail carrier Michael Williams delivers mail in West Tampa // Chris Young, WMNF News, 12/11/24

The U.S. Postal Service wants to reduce the number of letter carriers that are bitten by dogs.

During June the USPS is organizing a National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign.

The post office says more than 6,000 postal service employees were bitten by dogs across the nation last year. 

That’s why they are asking residents to “Secure Your Dog, Keep Deliveries on Track.” USPS feels that encouraging community awareness and responsible pet ownership can reduce these incidents.

Donna Lake, a postal carrier at the Midtown Station in St. Petersburg had a dog-related incident on her delivery route.

“The children that were there (the delivery location), open the door because they heard the mailbox lid close, so that dog came running out after me, chased me, and immediately bit me on the hand,” Lake said.

She urges residents to wait until the mail carrier leaves before opening the door and to teach their kids to do the same.  

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Hillsborough Commissioners vote to repeal millions for affordable housing

Listen: Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to repeal...

The Scoop: Wed. June 18, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including James Uthmier, Gwen Henderson celebration of life,...

Medicaid
Non-profit organization warns about federal cuts to health and food assistants

The Florida Policy Institute (FPI) held a virtual press conference...

Community pays respects to Tampa city council member Gwen Henderson at celebration of life

Listen: Hundreds gathered for the celebration of life for Tampa...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: