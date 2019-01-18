“Building Walls” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The 2018 partial government shutdown began at midnight on December 22, 2018 and has since been declared the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history. The shutdown was due to Democratic and Republicans not being able to reach an agreement on addressing border security and illegal immigration. At the heart of the heated political disagreement was a a demand from President Trump’s to include $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall as part of the US government’s spending budget. However, the Democrats viewed the proposed border wall as expensive, pointless, and that it does nothing to address illegal immigration.

On Tuesday, January 8, 2019 President Donald Trump made a broad-based public appeal for a border wall during his first prime-time address from the Oval Office. In his appeal, he stated that “humanitarian and security crisis” on the southern border must be addressed before a government shutdown could end. But just how effective was President’s speech to the American Public? Well, According to a survey released by Quinnipiac in Hampton, Connecticut, “President Trump’s first televised Oval Office address failed entirely in its main goal of rallying voters to his side”.

Over the years there have been varying opinions about the a necessity of building border walls. On morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the pros and cons of building walls, barriers, and borders as it relates to varies ares of our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!