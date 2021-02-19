Callers weigh in on Trump acquittal, McConnell’s speech

Share this:

On Saturday, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit former President Trump after a short impeachment trial. Both Florida Senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, voted to acquit Trump. On MidPoint (15 Feb. 2021), we heard parts of the closing arguments.

We also heard a speech critical of Trump that Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell gave shortly after he voted to acquit Trump

Michael van der Veen gave closing arguments for Trump. This was before he was seen on video allegedly stealing some coasters from the Senate chamber.

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, a Democratic Congress member from Maryland, rebutted van der Veen’s closing argument.

Moments later, 57 Senators, including 7 Republicans, voted guilty. 43 Republican senators voted not guilty. Trump was acquitted because that was ten guilty votes short of the two-thirds of the senate necessary to convict.

On Friday night CNN released details about an expletive-laced phone call between Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy while the US Capitol was under attack. Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.

Listen to the full show here.

Listen to the 5:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 19 February 2021:

Listen to the 4:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 19 February 2021:

Listen to the 3:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 19 February 2021: