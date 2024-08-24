Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Can a tsunami happen along the Atlantic & Gulf Coasts of the U.S.?

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Share
tsunami

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

Tsunamis are (often) giant ocean waves triggered mainly by earthquakes. These waves, as we often see them happening in Asia roll ashore and cause loss of life and devastation.

Did you know that tsunamis are not just a West Coast or Asia event? Tsunamis can happen pretty much anywhere where the ocean’s floor moves. Larger tsunamis are caused by an earthquake near a subduction zone as the leading edge of the overriding plate breaks free and springs seaward, raising the sea floor and the water above it. This uplift starts a tsunami. Meanwhile, the bulge behind the leading edge collapses, thinning the plate and lowering coastal areas.

For us on the East Coast, a tsunami will be more likely caused by a submarine landslide like the one that occurred in 1929 after a Magnitude 7.2 quake stroke near Newfoundland, Canada. The tsunami energy was propagated by a submarine landslide and although the maximum tsunami was recorded near the earthquake epicenter in Newfoundland, there were some tsunami waves recorded as far south as in South Carolina.

East and Gulf Coast tsunamis are low frequency. There is a subduction zone in the Caribbean Sea and the tsunamis recorded in areas along the Gulf Coast states have been less than one meter or 3.28 feet.

What about meteotsunamis? What are those?

It’s all about the pressure! Meteotsunamis are driven by air pressure disturbances associated with severe thunderstorms. The storm generates a wave that moves onshore, often amplified by the shallow continental shelf. They don’t just occur along the coast, but they can happen in lakes, bays, or inlets. Meteotsunamis are progressive waves limited to the tsunami frequency band of wave periods (between two minutes and two hours). They can travel long distances and affect a larger coastline region.

Meteotsunamis can also be confused with storm surge or a seiche.

Storm surge is the abnormal rise in sea level caused by a storm, often a tropical system, apart from the predicted astronomical tide. A seiche is mainly driven by winds and are standing waves with longer periods of water level oscillations. There are times that a meteotsunamis and seiche can occur at the same time!

Predicting a meteotsunamis is extremely challenging and it is a phenomenon that it is still being investigated. The good news is that scientists have identified atmospheric conditions that can lead to the development of meteotsunamis, and the work continues to find ways to forecast them.

Tags
,

You may also like

Talking Animals: Curator of CatVideoFest Discusses His Filmmaking Career, Plus Watching and Selecting Cat Videos For A Living

Will Braden recalls what first drew him to film. he...

New cameras on Hillsborough school buses catch over two thousand drivers in just four days

Listen: Hillsborough Schools’ Superintendent says it’s ‘shocking’ how unsafe drivers...

A woman in a blue shirt, sitting in front of a radio microphone while wearing headphones and black-rimmed glasses.
Pat Kemp talks congress and county commission, while Springs Council discusses Florida State Parks development proposal

Pat Kemp is beyond busy these days. After a career...

The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 23rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

UF students receive support from First Amendment. A park proposal...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for the Fabulous ARIELLA a talented duo with a passion for blues, jazz and soul! Watch Live them Live on Facebook or Listen via 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community 🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Sixties Show
Player position: