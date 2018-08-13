Six candidates for Hillsborough County Commission District 7

Share this:

There are seven people running for the open District 7 seat on the Hillsborough County Commission; six of them answered questions from the Tampa Tiger Bay Club in July. On MidPoint, we hear that entire forum with the two Republicans and four Democrats.

Green Party candidate Kim “KLARC” O’Connor has also qualified for the election, but does not have a primary opponent and was not part of this forum.

Early in-person voting began Monday, the last day to vote in the primary is August 28, 2018.

Transportation

Here are the responses from the four Democrats on how to fix transportation in the county. You hear first from former Hillsborough County Planning Commission executive director Ray Chiaramonte, then from former county commission legislative aide Mark Nash, then from certified financial planner Kim Overman and finally from nurse and community organizer Sky U. White.

Here are the responses from the Republicans, attorney Todd Marks, then Aakash Patel, the founder of a public relations firm.

