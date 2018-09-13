Capone & Ness Vs. Trump & Mueller

Share this:

They could barely conceal their excitement. The two authors had already spent nearly an hour talking exuberantly about their new book. Now they were both eager to continue and answer a provocative question they admittedly had prompted, “Are there parallels between Al Capone & Eliot Ness Vs. Donald Trump and Robert Mueller?” With mere seconds to go, Max Allan Collins and A. Brad Schwartz, the co-authors of Scarface and the Untouchable – Al Capone, Eliot Ness, and the Battle for Chicago, obviously needed more time to explain their conclusions. So, we invited the knowledgeable pair back onto the show. Max and Brad are neither flippant or attention-seeking as they focus in on the peculiar similarities between then and now. As they have proved with their superbly researched book, these are two writers who take their craft seriously.

The Podcast is available at NPR One & iTunes

Sundays 12 noon ET at The Source WMNF HD3