Cat Names, Love Songs, Tomato Pie – Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters

Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters, after a 12 hour drive, roll into town for an episode of Live Music Showcase!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters

Caleb Caudle’s Website

Just as the marbled salamanders emerge from under damp logs and leaves, the mushrooms—smooth, pearlescent ones and spongy morels—turn on like night lights glowing in the dark, andthe long-horned beetles and regal moths begin buzzing. The fiddlehead fernsand trout lilies curl inward, a copperhead slowly swerves, and a fox steps into the moonlight looking for prey. It is here, in that restless middle of the night, under cover of darkness, where Caleb Caudle’s sixth studio LP Sweet Critters is nestled.

Through sometimes shadowy arrangements that creep and lurk, Caudle continues to mine boththe brightest and murkiest corners of his imagination, finding that purest of points wheretenderness and grit collide, inspired by musical heroes like Buddy Miller andGuy Clark, andmentors like Elizabeth Cook and John Paul White. It was White who Caudle tapped to produceSweet Critters, along with Ben Tanner, at the duo’s Florence, Alabama studio Sun Drop Sound.”I was very excited to work with Caleb on this record. Iʼve been a fan for years and count him asa friend,” White says of working with Caudle. “Heʼs a stellar songwriter, so I knew heʼd bring thegoods. And he did.” The album features Allison Russell, Aoife OʼDonovan, John Paul White, andCaudleʼs own touring band.

These songs are a showcase of Caudle’s singular command of language. He sees the worldthrough a hyperreal lens wholly unique to him, one that renders dank humidity “horsefly heat,” amoody sky “cast iron skillet” dark, or a loved one’s “wind chimeof a smile.” For Caudle, detailsare the last frontier in a world where thousands of new songs are created every day. As such,he weaves his intricate tales of redemption, sacrifice, forgiveness, and loss with the colorfulthreads of living, breathing characters and all the rich idiosyncrasies and ephemera that fill outtheir worlds.

Caudle and his band have played Stagecoach, Cayamo, Luck Reunion, Mountain Stage,Merlefest, Americanafest, The Long Road (UK), AMAUK (UK), and recently supported MartyStuart, Steve Earle, Hayes Carll, Elizabeth Cook, Brent Cobb, Charles Wesley Godwin, RayWylie Hubbard, and many more.