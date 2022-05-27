The CDC says the COVID-19 Community Levels are “high” in nearly all Tampa Bay area counties

Share this:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 Community Levels in nearly all Tampa Bay area counties is “high.”

What should you do under “High” COVID-19 Community Levels?

Under “High” COVID-19 Community Levels, the CDC recommends “Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.”

Numbers continue to increase for measures like new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 patients, percent of hospital beds and percent of ICU beds with COVID patients and coronavirus test positivity rate.

Percent positivity in Tampa Bay area counties as of Monday, per the CDC

Hillsborough 15.9%

Pinellas, 16.5%

Sarasota, 21.1%

Manatee, 18.2%

Polk, 13.3%

Pasco, 14.8%

Hernando, 17.3%

Hillsborough’s rate continues to rise

It’s the eleventh straight week of increasing COVID-19 positivity rates in Hillsborough, according to the county’s online dashboard.