CDC: COVID-19 community transmission is “Substantial” in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota Counties

The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus continues to increase in the Tampa Bay area; it’s back above 5% in both Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

COVID-19 rates in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties

According to the CDC website, 5.6% of people getting COVID-19 tests in Pinellas County over the seven days ending Monday tested positive.

In Hillsborough, the positivity was 4.6% through Monday. But the Hillsborough County online COVID-19 dashboard has more recent data through Tuesday showing 5.1% percent positive coronavirus tests.

Coronavirus test positivity in other Tampa Bay area counties

According to the CDC, through Monday, the coronavirus test positivity was:

8.4% in Sarasota County,

7.4% in Manatee County,

4.4% in Polk County,

4.5% in Pasco County

4.6% in Hernando County

Epidemiologists expect that many positive tests are not counted in these numbers because the results of quite a few at-home tests are not reported to the CDC.

Community Transmission of COVID-19

The CDC considers four of the region’s largest counties to have substantial community transmission of COVID-19.

The CDC’s index of COVID-19 “Community Transmission” is listed as “Substantial” in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

Community Transmission is listed as “Moderate” in Polk, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus and Hardee Counties.

