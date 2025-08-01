Celebrate a guitar legend: Pat Metheny’s 71st Birthday Special on Colors of Jazz

Pat Metheny performs during the Jazz Foundation of America. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/ Courtesy of Getty Images for Jazz Foundation Of America)

Two hours of musical mastery from one of jazz’s most distinctive voices

When Pat Metheny picks up his guitar, something magical happens. That instantly recognizable sound, warm, crystalline, and utterly unique has captivated jazz lovers for over five decades. As the legendary guitarist approaches his 71st birthday on August 12th, WMNF 88.5 FM’s Colors of Jazz is rolling out the red carpet this August 10th with a special two-hour celebration that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

A Journey Through Five Decades of Innovation

The annual Pat Metheny special has become a beloved tradition among Colors of Jazz listeners, and for good reason. This isn’t just a birthday tribute, it’s a musical odyssey spanning from Metheny’s breakthrough recordings in the mid-1970s to his latest innovations. Over the course of two hours, listeners will experience the evolution of an artist who has consistently redefined what jazz guitar can be.

From his early work with vibraphonist Gary Burton to his groundbreaking Pat Metheny Group recordings, from intimate duo performances to his ambitious orchestral works, Metheny’s catalog reads like a roadmap of modern jazz’s most adventurous territories. The special will showcase this remarkable breadth, reminding us why nobody, truly nobody, plays guitar quite like Pat Metheny.

The Perfect Sunday Evening Soundtrack

Colors of Jazz has long been Tampa Bay’s premier destination for sophisticated listeners seeking to unwind as the weekend draws to a close. Hosted by Scott Hopkins, Tim Wright, and Winston Williams, the show captures jazz in all its magnificent diversity, from the foundational sounds of Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington to contemporary innovators like Snarky Puppy and Stefon Harris.

The Pat Metheny special represents everything the show does best: deep musical knowledge, carefully curated selections, and a genuine love for the art form. It’s the kind of programming that reminds you why local radio matters, why having knowledgeable hosts who truly understand their craft makes all the difference.

Don’t Miss This Musical Celebration

Mark your calendars for August 10th for this special Pat Metheny birthday tribute on Colors of Jazz. Tune in to WMNF 88.5 FM this Sunday evening from 8:00 to 10:00 PM for two hours dedicated to one of jazz’s true originals. Put your feet up, let the music wash over you, and prepare to be reminded why Pat Metheny’s guitar work continues to inspire musicians and music lovers around the world.