“Celebrating Each Other” on Morning Energy

On April 25, 2023, Harry Belafonte died at the age of 96. To many Belafonte will not only be remembered for being an extraordinary artist, but also as a giant in the civil rights movement and longtime activist for social justice. Since Belafonte’s death, there have been many programming tributes and social media postings to honor and celebrate his life.

It has been said that the, “The highest tribute to the dead is not grief but gratitude.” — Thornton Wilder”. To celebrate or pay homage means to express admiration, respect and approval for someone’s positive influence in our lives. And one of the best ways to do this is by living our lives in a state of mindfulness of others’ sacrifices.