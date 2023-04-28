“Celebrating Each Other” on Morning Energy

On April 25, 2023, Harry Belafonte died at the age of 96. To many Belafonte will not only be remembered for being an extraordinary artist, but also as a giant in the civil rights movement and longtime activist for social justice. Since Belafonte’s death, there have been many programming tributes and social media postings to honor and celebrate his life.

It has been said that the, “The highest tribute to the dead is not grief but gratitude.” — Thornton Wilder”.   To celebrate or pay homage means to express admiration, respect and approval for someone’s positive influence in our lives.  And one of the best ways to do this is by living our lives in a state of mindfulness of others’ sacrifices.

One Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of celebrating each other as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.
Join me, Renna Reddick  Fridays from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I’m definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!
