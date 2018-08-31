“Celebrating Labor Day” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Labor Day is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government and is celebrated on the first Monday in September. It has been a federal holiday since 1894. Labor Day, celebrates the American Labor Force and the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of America.

On Morning energy we are going to spend time together exploring the history of Labor Day, explore various Labor Day traditions and also discussed how the work force has changed over the years.

Finally, we will also be hearing a host of popular tunes about the American working man and woman.