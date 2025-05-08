“Celebrating Moms” on Morning Energy

"Celebrate mom card 2019" by SoccerWidow1 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

“Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.” —Oprah Winfrey May is known for many modern day celebrations to include: May Day, Cinco de Mayo, and Mother’s Day. As it relates to tracked holidays, according to LendingTree.com, 37% of Mother’s Day 2025 celebrators plan to go out to eat, behind only Valentine’s Day and Cinco de Mayo. Additional statistics show that Mother’s Day is also ranked within the Top 5 of the most favorite holidays celebrated annually in the United States YouGov study; and it is also the third-biggest card-sending holiday with an approximate 113 million cards being exchanged yearly (Hallmark).

Despite all of the attention that Mother’s Day receives, there is a dark side to Mother’s Day for some; particularly if someone never knew their mother, did not have the best mother, or who’s mother may now be deceased.

Despites its humble beginnings in the early 1900s, Mother’s Day has morphed into a global celebration with cultural variations. Additionally, what has also emerged out of this globalized celebration is the acknowledgement of significant mother-like figures to include: Grandmothers, Aunts and Nuns.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time, “Celebrating Moms” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.