“Celebrating Our Melting Pot” on Morning Energy

Each year on July 4th the United States (U.S.) celebrates its nationhood, a nationhood that has allowed it to expand its territory over the years and eventually led to the acquiring and establishing of Hawaii as its 50th state on August 21, 1959. However, the journey towards Hawaii becoming a state began decades before (on July 7, 1898) when President William McKinley signed a resolution incorporating Hawaii as a U.S. territory.

The U.S. has indeed benefited from expanding its territory to Hawaii to include: economically,militarily, and culturally. In addition to expanding its territory, the U.S. has also welcomed immigrants from all over the world. This welcoming of immigrants has led to the U.S. being called a “melting pot” whereby immigrants bring pieces of their own culture with them.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time further exploring how being a melting pot has greatly influence our society. We will also be exploring other locations around the world that are also known for being melting pots.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy