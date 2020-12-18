“Celebrating The Holiday Season” on Morning Energy

Share this:

COVID-19 has changed the way we do many things in our lives. It has affected how we we work, how we care for our families, how we socialize, and even how we celebrate.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the Christmas Holiday Season to include alternative ways to celebrate in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

