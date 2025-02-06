“CELEBRATING THE WINS” ON MORNING ENERGY

“Sometimes you have to lose to win again”...Fantasia Barrino
“You win some, you lose some” is a popular idiom that encourages one to maintain a positive and hopeful attitude in the midst of a devastating loss.
The Super Bowl is an extremely popular sporting event in the United States that serves as the final game of every National Football League (NFL) season. Since 1967, the Superbowl has been played on various Sundays in either January or February, but in recent years it has been played on the second Sunday in February.
The Superbowl used to be known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game and was played in front of a half-empty Los Angeles Coliseum. However, these days, fans have created and/or indulged in many game-day celebrations to include: watch parties, tailgate parties, and of course the long time tradition of MVP players announcing that they are going to Disneyland or Disney World as part of a celebratory cavalcade!
But as is the case with most games and/or various life’s circumstances, there will be winners and losers, both of which are necessary in this dichotomous world that we live in which consists of other common dichotomies like: rich versus poor, good versus evil, and life versus death.
As part of his 1963 Thanksgiving Speech following John F. Kennedy’s death, Lyndon B. Johnson said: “Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose”.
Indeed, there will be hardships and challenges in our lives. However, we can still choose to focus on and celebrate the things that we do have versus feeling sorry for or frustrated about the things that we don’t – because in the end, as Pope Benedict XVI once said, “Everything in this world will pass away. In eternity only love will remain”.
On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of “Celebrating TheWins”in our lives to include the fact that sometimes you have to lose in order to win.
