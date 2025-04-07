A change to Florida’s minimum wage is advancing through the Florida House

Minimum wage by Jennifer Miranda via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

A proposal that would create an exemption to the state’s voter-approved minimum wage for workers classified as trainees is ready to go to the full House. The Republican-controlled Commerce Committee on Monday voted 14-6 along party lines to approve a revised bill (HB 541) that would allow pay below the minimum wage for employees involved in a “work-study, internship, pre-apprenticeship or other similar work-based learning opportunity.” Bill sponsor Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, revised the bill to shorten the time that employers could pay a sub-minimum wage to nine months or two full school semesters. The bill previously included a limit of 12 months from when a person is hired. “This would be a job they would take if money wasn’t the primary issue, but the specific training was available that they believe, if they had a three- or six- to nine-month opportunity to do it, it could accelerate them far more than that few extra dollars per hour,” Chamberlin said. Employers in Florida are allowed to pay sub-minimum wages to certain workers, such as people ages 19 and younger during the first 90 days of employment and to students working part-time in vocational training programs. Rep. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee, said the state allows unpaid internships so people can gain work experience. “We do have a workforce issue,” Franklin said. “And the challenge is not because we’re paying too much. The challenge is because we’re paying too less.” A 2020 state constitutional amendment required gradual increases in the minimum wage. It is $13 an hour and will increase to $14 an hour on Sept. 30 and will go to $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. For tipped employees, the state’s minimum wage is $9.98 an hour. The federal minimum for tipped employees is $2.13 an hour. A similar Senate bill (SB 676) would need to clear the Rules Committee before it could go to the full Senate.